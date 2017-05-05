Dog Family Tree, Exercise in a Pill, The Tiniest Car Race in History

You currently have:
Scientists have a canine family tree that identifies 23 major groups of breeds. (Pixabay)
A new genetic analysis of dog breeds reveals some surprises.
Scientists develop a workout pill to increase endurance and burn fat.
Science gives elite runners a boost as they attempt this near-impossible feat.
The smallest cars ever made compete on the world's shortest racetrack.
Dr. Molly Shoichet wins a prestigious Killam Prize for her groundbreaking work on tissue engineering.
Could a castaway cat survive?
