Saturday January 20, 2018
Do lobsters feel pain? Fighting cocaine addiction; Monkey fight club for peace and more
stories from this episode
Breaking Bad at 10: RJ Mitte shares how the show has changed his life
The Current
Using willpower to reach your New Year's resolutions? Don't, says psychologist
Out in the Open
Former Garrison Keillor colleague feels radio host was unfairly 'swept up' in wave of allegations
As It Happens
Mark Zuckerberg's former mentor says 'parasitic' Facebook threatens our health and democracy