Detecting the first stars, Young blood rejuvenates old brains, Acoustic tractor beam and more
What makes a brain smart, Desert life looks like Mars and What’s ear wax for?
CBC Radio
·
March 3
Artist's rendering of how the first stars in the universe may have looked. (N.R.Fuller, National Science Foundation)
Listen to the full episode
53:43
More from this episode
The universe's dark age ended with the first stars - and we've found them
The vampire molecule: scientists discover why young blood helps reverse aging
'Acoustic tweezer' tractor beam could replace invasive surgeries
Scientists could look in your brain to determine your intelligence
The secret to finding life on Mars begins in Chile's Atacama Desert
Why do we have wax in our ears?
