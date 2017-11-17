Saturday November 18, 2017
Conspiracy theories, human rat starter brains, the catastrophic extinction of passenger pigeons and more
Quirks & Quarks for Nov. 18, 2017
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
THE SUNDAY EDITION
Michael's essay — Helicopter parents and caregivers are going too far to protect kids
-
Out in the Open
Is erasing Lord Jeffrey Amherst's name a way to expose hidden history?
-
AS IT HAPPENS
Meet the Grade 4 student who doggedly pursued an interview with As It Happens host Carol Off
-
day 6
Zimbabwe's coup: Was Grace Mugabe the trigger?