Canada 150: Our sesquicentennial in science

You currently have:
Go to the Subscriptions Centre to manage your:
Log out of your CBC account.
CBC Radio Quirks & Quarks celebrates the science of Canada 150 (CBC)
150 glorious years of Canadian science
Celebrations of Canadian Nobel Prize winners, innovators and inventors
When a fungus invades a beetle's body and brain, it causes them, as a last act, to climb up a flower where other beetles feed and mate so the plague can spread.
More Canada 150 reflections on our scientific legacy, from members of the Royal Society of Canada.
Islamic archaeology needs protecting in the wake of being wilfully destroyed as well as being lost to urban development.
Our final three commentaries on Canada's scientific legacy to mark Canada 150, from members of the Royal Society of Canada.
As It Happens
Toronto luthier creates fear-inducing 'Apprehension Engine' for film composer
NEW FIRE
When becoming a pilot 'just makes sense'
UP CLOSE
Young black women making Canada better
ideas
Return of the Michif Boy: Confronting Métis trauma