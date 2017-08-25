August 26th, 2017

You currently have:
Go to the Subscriptions Centre to manage your:
Log out of your CBC account.
Tim Caulfield will be guest hosting Quirks and Quarks until September 2nd, 2017.
A study from Durham University says that people who experience auditory hallucination could be better at hearing voices hidden in noise.
A long term study of hundreds of professional fighters is developing a comprehensive picture of what combat sports do to brains.
The turtle-headed sea snake has become jet black in colour in some environments as an evolutionary adaptation to deal with pollution.
A new study has figured out what happened to a civil war submarine, which disappeared after becoming the first to sink another ship in combat.
An expedition braved flesh eating parasites, venomous snakes and quickmud to find the mythical 'Lost City Of The Monkey God'.
Dr. Parveen Bhatti answers this week's Quirks Question about how melatonin is regulated in blind individuals.
AS IT HAPPENS
While all eyes are on Harvey, more than 1,000 people have died in South Asia's floods
Podcast Playlist
7 podcasts about architecture and design
q
Meet the new voice of Kermit the Frog
The Current
Houston's 'Mattress Mack' opens furniture store to Harvey survivors