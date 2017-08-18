August 19, 2017

You currently have:
Torah Kachur will be guest hosting Quirks and Quarks until August 19
We speak to eclipse chaser and sometime radio host Bob McDonald, on his way to Wyoming to experience his sixth total eclipse
Science writer and eclipse enthusiast David Baron discusses the science, past and present of total solar eclipses.
Scientist and ham radio operator Nathaniel Frissell will be doing a massive "citizen science" project with fellow radio enthusiasts to use radio signals to probe changes in the Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse.
By looking at the brainwaves of batters before a successful at-bat, scientists were able to identify which frequency compares to being in the zone.
Young queen bees exposed to neonics lay fewer eggs and have difficulty founding new colonies.
A new study of old skeletons suggests that the recent increase in arthritis is about lifestyle, not aging or obesity.
Dr. Debrah Giles answers this week's Quirks Question about whether whales smell.
What the 'once in a lifetime' total solar eclipse means for the scientific community
What scientists will be watching during this total eclipse
