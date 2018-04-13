Skip to Main Content
Quirks & Quarks
CBC Radio
Arctic salt lake, eyebrow communication, and creating Captain America
Arctic salt lake, eyebrow communication, and creating Captain America
Also on this week's episode: hummingbird songs, and the double-edged sword of aerosol reduction.
CBC Radio
·
April 13
A giant glacier is seen making its way to the waters of Croaker Bay on Devon Island Friday, July 11, 2008. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)
Listen to the full episode
54:00
More from this episode
Newly discovered salt lakes in Canadian Arctic help us understand Jupiter's moons
Why humans ditched the mono brow — for two eyebrows
Chasing Captain America: How close are we to creating a real-life super soldier?
Hummingbirds 'sing' with their tail feathers to impress the females
Catch-22: polluting aerosols cool the Earth, removing them warms it
Can we make veggies winter hardy like daffodil plants?
