Quirks & Quarks
CBC Radio
April 7, 2018 - Microplastics contaminate land, a four-eyed lizard, dark matter goes missing
Notifications
Learn more about the new look
.
April 7, 2018 - Microplastics contaminate land, a four-eyed lizard, dark matter goes missing
Also coffee and pot, the science of luck, CRISPR study retracted, and do trees radiate heat?
CBC Radio
·
April 7
A farmer works a potato field. Organic compost made from green bin waste that is often applied to farmers' fields may contain significant amounts of plastic. (The Canadian Press)
Listen to the full episode
53:40
More from this episode
Scientists worry microplastics found on farmers' fields could end up in our food
Why a lizard from 49 million years ago had four eyes
A strange new kind of galaxy has no dark matter, and we don't know why
Wake 'n' bake - what caffeine and cannabis have in common
How you can use the science of luck to change your fortunes
Nature retracts CRISPR 'bull in a china shop' paper about gene editing
Do trees radiate heat?
