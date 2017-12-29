2017's most incredible science stories we almost missed

You currently have:
Go to the Subscriptions Centre to manage your:
Log out of your CBC account.
Using mail order genetic ingredients, researchers recreated an virus similar to deadly smallpox.
A new theory suggests that meteorites were the source of life on Earth, not hydrothermal vents deep in the oceans.
Imaging technology has revealed a mysterious 30-metre long void inside The Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.
Researchers created a fluid-filled container and attached it to a mechanical placenta that keeps blood oxygenated.
The asteroid's shape and the speed at which it travelled are clues that it came from another solar system.
Researchers say none of the embryos were allowed to develop for more than a few days, and that none were implanted into a womb.
Podcast Playlist
Staff picks: the best podcasts of 2017
As It Happens
Margaret Thatcher didn't want panda photo-op — but these other politicians sure did
Spark
How I cut down notifications to improve my well-being
q
How 13-year-old Anthony Gonzalez became the star of Disney-Pixar's Coco