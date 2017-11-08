A new opera wants to shine a light on missing and murdered Indigenous women

Missing is a new opera that tells a very important story, one that mezzo-soprano Marion Newman says she's been gearing up for her entire life. The Vancouver production by Marie Clements and Brian Current aims to highlight the issue of Canada's missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls by telling the tale of a non-Indigenous woman and a First Nations woman who cross paths. An important element of Missing is that it's also told in both English and Gitxsanimaax. Today, Newman opens up about her role in Missing, playing an Indigenous lawyer named Dr. Wilson.

— Produced by Elaine Chau

