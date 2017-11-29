Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown on Donald Trump's past and the future of magazines and journalism

Tina Brown was at the eye of a hurricane of glitz, glamour and gossip as the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair in the '80s. During that time, she kept a detailed, handwritten diary of her experiences in school exercise books. Now, Brown is finally opening up about New York's back-biting media world, Hollywood stars, Washington elite and British royals in her newly released book, The Vanity Fair Diaries. Today, Brown joins Tom Power to discuss her book and what she remembers about some of the most famous people she encountered over the years.

— Produced by Chris Trowbridge

