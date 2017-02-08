Where did 'soap opera' get its name from?

The Young and the Restless is one of America's top soap operas, and has been on-air for 44 years now. (CBS)

We all know what soap operas are, but why are they called soap operas?

Robert Thompson, professor of popular culture and television at Syracuse University, is an expert of sorts in soap operas and he explains it all on today's show. As it turns out, the popular TV series used to contain a lot of product placements — primarily for soap. And not only does this mark the origin of the phrase, "soap opera," but it's also one of the earliest forms of product placements.

Hear as Thompson breaks down soap opera's history, dating back to the '30s.

