Wednesday February 08, 2017
Patrick Watson, Heat and more: music from today's episode
more stories from this episode
- Eric Braeden calls soap operas the 'hardest working industry in our business'
- Where did 'soap opera' get its name from?
- From Tegan and Sara to Daniel Caesar: celebrating this year's Juno nominees
- Daisy Goodwin shows us an independent, passionate version of Queen Victoria
Did you catch a song from today's episode but missed the artist or song name? We're here to help! Below are all the songs featured on today's episode of q.
The Young and the Restless theme song
Tegan and Sara, 'Boyfriend'
A Tribe Called Red feat. John Trudell and Northern Voice, 'We Are the Halluci Nation'
Daniel Caesar, 'Japanese Denim'
Sam Roberts Band, 'Fiend'
Heat, 'Sometimes'
Patrick Watson, 'Hearts'
