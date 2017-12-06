Wednesday December 06, 2017

Neko Case, Bahamas and more: music from today's episode

Neko Case performs live in studio q Monday.

Did you catch a song from today's episode but missed the artist or song name? We're here to help! Below are all the songs featured on today's episode of q.

Neko Case, 'Pretty Girls'

Bahamas, 'Way With Words'

Johnny Hallyday, 'Hey Joe'

Frank Black, 'Headache'

Daniel Caesar, 'Get You'

Rheostatics, 'Claire'

