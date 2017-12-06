Wednesday December 06, 2017
Katherena Vermette's new book explores Indigenous identity through sci-fi
Author Katherena Vermette is perhaps best known for her award-winning novel The Break, about the sexual assault of a young Metis woman from the perspective of people in her community. Now, she's exploring similar themes pertaining to Indigenous youth, culture and identity, but in an entirely different medium. Pemmican Wars is a sci-fi graphic novel that follows a 13-year-old girl who discovers her Metis history through time travel. Today Vermette joins Tom Power to discuss her new graphic novel on q.
— Produced by Cora Nijhawan
*Audio will be added after the interview airs
