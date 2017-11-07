Rick Mercer reflects on 15 seasons (and 250 rants) on the Rick Mercer Report

more stories from this episode







Full Episode

After 15 seasons, over 250 episodes and 250 rants, the Rick Mercer Report is coming to an end. Mercer has travelled all over Canada for the show, from bungee jumping with Rick Hansen to ziplining with Jann Arden. Today, he joins Tom Power in the q studio to look back on what he calls the "best job ever."

— Produced by Cora Nijhawan