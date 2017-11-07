Tuesday November 07, 2017
Rick Mercer reflects on 15 seasons (and 250 rants) on the Rick Mercer Report
more stories from this episode
After 15 seasons, over 250 episodes and 250 rants, the Rick Mercer Report is coming to an end. Mercer has travelled all over Canada for the show, from bungee jumping with Rick Hansen to ziplining with Jann Arden. Today, he joins Tom Power in the q studio to look back on what he calls the "best job ever."
— Produced by Cora Nijhawan
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
More From CBC Radio
-
the current
North Korea circumvents sanctions through maritime trade, says professor
-
massey lectures
Bringing 'bad guys' to global justice: Payam Akhavan on prosecuting war criminals
-
q
Rick Mercer reflects on 15 seasons (and 250 rants) on the Rick Mercer Report
-
SKS
New season investigates a 1964 murder by the Ku Klux Klan