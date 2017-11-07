Tuesday November 07, 2017
'My last name has nothing to do with my music': Noah Cyrus breaks out on her own
Noah Cyrus is aware that her last name carries some notoriety in the music world, but she is determined to carve out her own space and develop her own musical identity.
"There's nothing to be ashamed about," Cyrus explains, of her sister Miley and her father Billy Ray's successes before her. But, she simply wants to make to everyone aware that, "I'm my own person and I'm my own artist."
Cyrus is slated to release her solo debut, NC-17, this fall, and today on the show, she'll discuss growing up as a "tourbus baby," her journey into music and what she's learned from her famous family members.
— Produced by Vanessa Nigro
* The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
