How Drew Hayden Taylor uses 'the power of native humour' in his work

Drew Hayden Taylor's play, ​Only Drunks and Children tell the Truth, was written 20 years ago but it might be even more relevant today as it was when it first premiered. It explores the separation and hardships that the Sixties Scoop — the unofficial policy of removing Indigenous babies and children from their communities and placing them with white families — imposed on Indigenous families while still being infused with the humour fans have come to expect from Taylor's work.

Taylor considers himself a humorist first but, as he tells Tom Power, time has made writing more political and shown him that his very existence and all the choices he makes are political.

​Only Drunks and Children tell the Truth runs from the Nov. 11 to the Dec. 2 at the Firehall Arts Centre in Vancouver. For more information, head over to the centre's website.

— Produced by Jean Kim

