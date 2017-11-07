Allie X, Miguel and more: music from today's episode

Toronto-raised pop pledge Allie X, shown in a handout photo, seems to hide behind a carefully cultivated sense of mystery, speaking of her past growing up in Canada sparingly and somewhat reluctantly. The soft-spoken songwriter insists, however, that she's being revealing herself at her own pace.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO (Canadian Press)

Did you catch a song from today's episode but missed the artist or song name? We're here to help! Below are all the songs featured on today's episode of q.

Jann Arden, 'You Love Me Back'

Feist, 'Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye (Leonard Cohen cover)'

Allie X, 'Paper Love'

Miguel, 'Told You So'

Noah Cyrus, 'Stay Together'

Noah Cyrus feat. Labrinth, 'Make Me (Cry)'

Joni Mitchell, 'Free Man in Paris'