Why Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is one of the top inventions of the year

Every week, q contributor Anne T. Donahue drops by the show to discuss the biggest news in pop culture. Today, she's discussing two things she loves, the upcoming 20th anniversary of Titanic and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line, as well as one thing she can live without: the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

— Produced by Jean Kim