Neil Patrick Harris on playing a villain, parenting and growing up as a child star

Playing the bad guy might be the most fun an actor can have, especially when that character is the opposite of how the world thinks of you. Neil Patrick Harris can confirm. He says that embodying a villain on screen is "fantastically freeing."

His latest role in the Netflix adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events finds him playing the ultimate villain, Count Olaf — a maniacal man set on stealing the inheritance of three orphaned children in the cruellest way imaginable, and often by donning ridiculous disguises.

Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf in the Netflix adaptation of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events. (Eric Milner/Netflix)

While Count Olaf is completely contrary to who Harris is in real life, in an odd way, it's a role that makes a lot of sense for him. To bring the character to life, the multi-talented actor has had to sing, dance and even perform magic tricks, which, as Harris explains, all come in handy when you're trying to become a wicked villain.

In a special extended conversation, Harris speaks to q host Tom Power from Vancouver, where he's been filming A Series of Unfortunate Events. Seasons one and two are available on Netflix now.

— Produced by Shannon Higgins

​*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.