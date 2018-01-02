Quinn Shephard's debut film Blame dives into teenage sexuality, consent and The Crucible

more stories from this episode







Full Episode

When Quinn Shephard was 15, she wrote a screenplay called Blame that is a modern day retelling of The Crucible but focuses on a relationship between a teacher and a student. When she wrote it, she thought the idea of this relationship was exciting and mature. The idea of dating a teacher made her feel special. Now at 22, she has a completely different perspective on it, and she sees the relationship for what it is — sexual abuse.

Ahead of the film's release, writer/director/actress Quinn Shephard joins q guest host Ali Hassan to talk about Blame, how her perspective changed with time, and what she hopes this timely film is adding to the greater conversation about sexual harassment and consent.

— Produced by Vanessa Nigro