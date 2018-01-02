Tuesday January 02, 2018
Quinn Shephard's debut film Blame dives into teenage sexuality, consent and The Crucible
more stories from this episode
- Colin Mochrie on his long improv career and getting his 'big break' at 40
- Two films to look forward to in 2018 and one you may want to pass on
- René Kladzyk's musical tribute to the El Paso-Juárez border
- Quinn Shephard's debut film Blame dives into teenage sexuality, consent and The Crucible
- Full Episode
When Quinn Shephard was 15, she wrote a screenplay called Blame that is a modern day retelling of The Crucible but focuses on a relationship between a teacher and a student. When she wrote it, she thought the idea of this relationship was exciting and mature. The idea of dating a teacher made her feel special. Now at 22, she has a completely different perspective on it, and she sees the relationship for what it is — sexual abuse.
Ahead of the film's release, writer/director/actress Quinn Shephard joins q guest host Ali Hassan to talk about Blame, how her perspective changed with time, and what she hopes this timely film is adding to the greater conversation about sexual harassment and consent.
— Produced by Vanessa Nigro
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
More From CBC Radio
-
The Current
'When it gets to this level of crisis, everything is scary': an Iranian protester speaks
-
q
Ceramic artist Steven Heinemann shares life lessons he learned from the art of working with clay
-
As It Happens
Toronto woman's 80-year-old discovery turns out to be an ancient Indigenous arrowhead
-
ideas
Political diversity on campus and the rise of "monocultures"