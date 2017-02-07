Big Little Lions, Jacob Banks and more: music from today's episode

Folk-pop duo Big Little Lions brings together musicians Helen Austin from Vancouver Island and Paul Otten from Cincinnati, Ohio. (Big Little Lions)

more stories from this episode







Full Episode

Did you catch a song from today's episode but missed the artist or song name? We're here to help! Below are all the songs featured on today's episode of q.

Jacob Banks, 'Monster'

The Jam, 'Going Underground'

Big Little Lions, 'Against the Wall'

Chris de Burgh, 'Lady in Red'

St. Vincent, 'Northern Lights'