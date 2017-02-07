Tuesday February 07, 2017
Big Little Lions, Jacob Banks and more: music from today's episode
more stories from this episode
- Gloria Calderon Kellett is putting a new spin on the classic sitcom One Day at a Time
- Peter Bowker wants to reveal aspects of autism in his show The A Word
- Chris de Burgh on the enduring success of his career and 'Lady in Red'
- Big Little Lions, Jacob Banks and more: music from today's episode
- Full Episode
Did you catch a song from today's episode but missed the artist or song name? We're here to help! Below are all the songs featured on today's episode of q.
Jacob Banks, 'Monster'
The Jam, 'Going Underground'
Big Little Lions, 'Against the Wall'
Chris de Burgh, 'Lady in Red'
St. Vincent, 'Northern Lights'
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
More From CBC Radio
-
The Sunday Edition
Connecting the dots between the Quebec City murders and the Muslim travel ban
-
As It Happens
'We just came together': New Yorkers scrub Nazi graffiti subway with hand sanitizer
-
TAPESTRY
Can charisma be learned? An introvert finds out
-
The Next Chapter
Author Sheila Watt-Cloutier on raising awareness about Arctic climate change