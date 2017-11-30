Thursday November 30, 2017
U.S. Girls, Jess Moskaluke and more: music from today's episode
- Shania Twain fights through the fear to deliver her first album in 15 years
- Five years later, Radiohead and family of Scott Johnson are still seeking answers
- Amber Marshall's block party takes us to the home of CBC's Heartland
- #AfterMeToo: actor Mia Kirshner wants to ensure change happens now
Did you catch a song from today's episode but missed the artist or song name? We're here to help! Below are all the songs featured on today's episode of q.
Shania Twain, 'Swinging With My Eyes Closed'
Radiohead, 'Jigsaw Falling Into Place'
U.S. Girls, 'Velvet 4 Sale'
Jess Moskaluke, 'Drive Me Away'
