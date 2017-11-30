U.S. Girls, Jess Moskaluke and more: music from today's episode

Did you catch a song from today's episode but missed the artist or song name? We're here to help! Below are all the songs featured on today's episode of q.

Shania Twain, 'Swinging With My Eyes Closed'

Radiohead, 'Jigsaw Falling Into Place'

U.S. Girls, 'Velvet 4 Sale'

Jess Moskaluke, 'Drive Me Away'