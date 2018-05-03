Songwriting with AI? David Usher on collaborating with artificial intelligence
Canadian musician David Usher talks about how he's working with Google to figure out if machines can help write song lyrics using artificial intelligence.
Listen16:21
Musician David Usher is doing things a bit differently when it comes to songwriting. Instead of relying on himself and a blank page, he's working with Google to figure out if machines can help write song lyrics using artificial intelligence. Google is calling it Lyric AI Assistant.
Usher joined Tom Power from Montreal to talk about how he's using AI to experiment with music. We ran lyrics from two songs through Lyric AI Assistant to find out what we would get back.
Here's Life is a Highway by Tom Cochrane:
This is Eleanor Rigby by The Beatles:
Hear our full chat with Usher above.
— Produced by Vanessa Greco
