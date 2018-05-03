Skip to Main Content
Songwriting with AI? David Usher on collaborating with artificial intelligence

Canadian musician David Usher talks about how he's working with Google to figure out if machines can help write song lyrics using artificial intelligence.
Musician David Usher is working with Google to figure out if artificial intelligence can help write song lyrics. (davidusher.com)
Musician David Usher is doing things a bit differently when it comes to songwriting. Instead of relying on himself and a blank page, he's working with Google to figure out if machines can help write song lyrics using artificial intelligence. Google is calling it Lyric AI Assistant.

Usher joined Tom Power from Montreal to talk about how he's using AI to experiment with music. We ran lyrics from two songs through Lyric AI Assistant to find out what we would get back.

Here's Life is a Highway by Tom Cochrane: 

We ran lyrics from Life is a Highway by Tom Cochrane through Google's Lyric AI Assistant to find out what we would get back. 0:52

This is Eleanor Rigby by The Beatles:

We ran lyrics from Eleanor Rigby by The Beatles through Google's Lyric AI Assistant to find out what we would get back. 1:06

Hear our full chat with Usher above. 

Produced by Vanessa Greco

