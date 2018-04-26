Jessica Leski takes us inside the fascinating world of boy band fangirls
Backstreet Boys, One Direction, Take That and The Beatles are some of the most popular boy bands of all time, and it's all thanks to their loyal fans. Some may call that dedication an obsession, while others call it "fangirling," but for Jessica Leski, it's a serious subject. Leski is the director of a new documentary about what drives fangirls. The film follows different generations of fans as they talk about their love of boy bands. Ahead of the Toronto premiere of the film, Leski drops by the q studio to talk about how the Internet has changed the way fans operate, and the stigma that surrounds boy band fans to this day. I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story premieres at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto tonight.
— Produced by Vanessa Nigro
