Tuesday January 17, 2017
Rick Mercer on pursuing your passions: 'You have to love your subject matter'
more stories from this episode
Rick Mercer vividly remembers one of the greatest moments of his life: watching the first episode of This Hour Has 22 Minutes.
Admittedly one of "the most intense times" of Mercer's career, this show he helped build was originally slated to be only six episodes longs. Clearly, that wasn't the case.
In his many years at the CBC, Mercer — whose show, Rick Mercer Report returns to CBC tonight at 8 p.m. ET — has become a star in both the worlds of comedy and politics.
"There's only two things that I've really been passionate about and that's comedy and politics," he says. "And somehow I was so very fortunate that I managed to bring the two together.
"And I love my subject matter, you have to love your subject matter," he continues. "I love my country and I love politics and I think that you can't fake that."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.