The late artist known as "the Purple One" — and the creative genius behind the 1984 album and film Purple Rain — will be commemorated with a new colour called Love Symbol #2.

Love Symbol #2 is the colour developed by Pantone specifically for Prince. (Pantone.com )

The new shade of purple was developed by Pantone, the company known for introducing the Pantone Colour Matching System to the printing industry, in conjunction with the Prince estate, and was inspired by Prince's custom-made Yamaha purple piano.

"We are honoured to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, 'the Purple One,'" Laurie Pressman, vice-president of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

"A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince's distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince's unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself."

The colour's development was also lauded by Prince's estate. "The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be," said Troy Carter, the entertainment advisor to Prince's estate. "This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever."

Prince's Purple Rain album was reissued earlier this year and the 30th anniversary of Sign o' the Times, also occurred