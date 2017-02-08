The origins of Kid Koala's latest album, Music to Draw to: Satellite, lie in his previous graphic novels Nufonia Must Fall and Space Cadet. When writing those books, he reached for ambient recordings to play in the background.

Then, in his native Montreal, Kid Koala organized an event called Music to Draw To, where people were invited to draw and write while the music played. He's now set to transport that creative experience across the country as he tours Music to Draw To: Satellite, inviting people in the audience to become members of a turntable orchestra.

Since his new album is married to the concept of drawing with music in the background, we asked Kid Koala about appropriate music for various everyday activities. He obliged, injecting the proceedings with his inimitable sense of humour.

Kid Koala will be appearing on tomorrow's q (Feb. 9).

Music to wake up to:

Bullfrog feat. Kid Koala, "Alright: Music for Morning People"

"I'd hate to plug my own record but 'Alright, Music for Morning People' would be that, especially if you're frantically waking up because that's what the character in that song is doing. It's a very caffeinated song and so is the scratching on it, but yeah, if you're in a hurry, throw that on."

Music to work out to:

Gattaca, Original Soundtrack by Michael Nyman

"Do you remember that scene? They're on the treadmill and I guess Big Brother is tracking everyone's heart rates and they can tell if you were genetically designed to run like the Six Million Dollar Man or whatever and Ethan Hawke is like [Kid Koala imitates running in slow motion]. Really slow cinematic music to work out to. It'd be funny."

Music to read to:

"Oh well, I'm lazy so I'd just get an audiobook. You don't even need your eyes. You can just keep your eyes closed and read. Any audiobook actually is music to read to."

Music to eat to:

"Oh, I have an album called Hear How to Plan the Perfect Dinner Party. So that's a good one to put on 'cause it will make sure you're putting the right fork or salad fork where it's supposed to be and you miss any of those dining faux pas. That's actually a record that exists. It's like, hear how to plan the perfect dinner party. It's a 12-inch vinyl, I guess from the '70s or '80s; it's hilarious."

Music to sleep to:

Tom Waits, "Alice"

"I guess I have to be kind of serious about this one. One of my favourite sort of calm records — because it's good to have music that excites you — and then it's good to have music with the utility to calm and one of my favourites would be Tom Waits's 'Alice.'"

— ​Del Cowie, q digital staff