Monday October 30, 2017
How horror films are finding big audiences again
more stories from this episode
With Halloween creeping up tomorrow, we've asked q contributors Amanda Joy and John Semley to take a look back at some of this year's biggest horror films, from Get Out to It, and break down how the genre is finding big audiences again.
— Produced by Elaine Chau
