How horror films are finding big audiences again

Get Out and It are two of the biggest horror films of the year, helping the genre find big movie theatre audiences again. (Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures)

With Halloween creeping up tomorrow, we've asked q contributors Amanda Joy and John Semley to take a look back at some of this year's biggest horror films, from Get Out to It, and break down how the genre is finding big audiences again.

— Produced by Elaine Chau