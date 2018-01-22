Monday January 22, 2018
Mark Critch reflects on 25 years of This Hour Has 22 Minutes
more stories from this episode
Mark Critch is best known for his work writing and acting on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. We catch up with him to find out the secrets of this Canadian comedy institution and where he sees the show going in the future.
— Produced by Ben Edwards and Vanessa Nigro
