The Tragically Hip, Alysha Brilla and more: music from today's episode

The Tragically Hip's Gord Downie performs during the first stop of the Man Machine Poem Tour at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria on July 22. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

Did you catch a song from today's episode but missed the artist or song name? We're here to help! Below are all the songs featured on today's episode of q.

The Doors, 'The End'

Alysha Brilla, 'Changing the World'

Drive-By Truckers, 'Ramon Casiano'

Hannah Georgas, 'This is Good'

The Tragically Hip, 'Blow at High Dough'