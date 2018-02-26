Monday February 26, 2018

Allan Hawco on life after Republic of Doyle and his new CBC drama Caught

Allan Hawco on life after Republic of Doyle and his new role in CBC's Caught 14:58

Listen 19:04

Just a couple of years after his Gemini-nominated detective show Republic of Doyle wrapped, Newfoundland actor Allan Hawco was back on set in his home province, working on a new production. In Caught, he plays a convict who breaks out of prison to finish one last heist — with the police hot on his trail.

Allan Hawco joins Tom Power in the q studio to talk about the show, premiering Monday Feb. 26, on CBC.

Produced by Tayo Bero 