Monday February 26, 2018
Allan Hawco on life after Republic of Doyle and his new CBC drama Caught
Just a couple of years after his Gemini-nominated detective show Republic of Doyle wrapped, Newfoundland actor Allan Hawco was back on set in his home province, working on a new production. In Caught, he plays a convict who breaks out of prison to finish one last heist — with the police hot on his trail.
Allan Hawco joins Tom Power in the q studio to talk about the show, premiering Monday Feb. 26, on CBC.
— Produced by Tayo Bero
