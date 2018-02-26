Allan Hawco on life after Republic of Doyle and his new CBC drama Caught

Allan Hawco on life after Republic of Doyle and his new role in CBC's Caught

Just a couple of years after his Gemini-nominated detective show Republic of Doyle wrapped, Newfoundland actor Allan Hawco was back on set in his home province, working on a new production. In Caught, he plays a convict who breaks out of prison to finish one last heist — with the police hot on his trail.

Allan Hawco joins Tom Power in the q studio to talk about the show, premiering Monday Feb. 26, on CBC.

— Produced by Tayo Bero