'This is Me': Chrissy Metz on how This is Us changed her life
Metz discusses her new memoir, This Is Me, which delves into the ways that her role on the TV series This Is Us has turned her life upside down, in the best of ways.
Listen17:19
After shooting the pilot for the television series This Is Us, actor Chrissy Metz began questioning herself — she questioned whether the series would get picked up and wondered, if it was, would she be replaced? Today, This Is Us has just wrapped its second season with positive reviews, and Metz has a new book out that delves into the insecurities she once had. Her book, This Is Me, is a memoir about love, loss and family. Metz talks to Tom Power about her book and explains how the series turned her life upside down, in the best of ways.
— Produced by Elaine Chau
