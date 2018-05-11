Skip to Main Content
Kae Sun’s music is the sound of his search for home

Notifications

Video

Kae Sun’s music is the sound of his search for home

Kae Sun joins Tom Power to play songs from his new record and discuss what the idea of home means to him.
Kae Sun joins Tom Power to play songs from his new record and discuss what the idea of home means to him. 15:09

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us