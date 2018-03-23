From Ruth B to Bob Rock: the very best moments from q's live show at the Junos

It's Junos week in Vancouver, and last night, q hosted a special live show in front of a sold-out crowd at the Vogue Theatre.

Host Tom Power spoke to Juno-nominated acts Lights, who also performed two songs, as well as music industry legends Jann Arden and Bob Rock. Best album nominee Ruth B premiered a new track, while comedian Ivan Decker poked fun at everything from dark restaurants to kombucha in his hilarious set and chat with Tom.

Actress and playwright Jill Daum talked about penning her play about her husband's struggle with Alzheimer's — he's John Mann from Spirit of the West — while musician k-os walked us through his favourite Vancouver tracks. CBC hosts Raina Douris, Odario Williams and Stephen Quinn duked it out over "the best Vancouver song."

If you missed the live stream of the event, you can re-watch it in full above. Below, we've rounded up some of the very best moments.

"You have to try to gather information like a bat": Juno-nominated comedian and CBC favourite Ivan Decker brought down the house with a hilarious set.

​

"It's very similar to other cities, except when you come to a show in Vancouver it is a lot easier to get kombucha": Decker chatted with Tom about the Juno nomination, bike lanes and kombucha. "'Buch, then beach, that's the Vancouver way."

​

You could hear a pin drop as Juno nominee Ruth B premiered her brand new song, "Someone Else."

​

"We've got kind of a bear issue, but that's ok. We work through it": Juno nominee Lights talked about her move back to British Columbia, her comic book and the amazing things you can learn on YouTube.

​

Lights also performed two tracks, "New Fears" and "We Were Here."

​

"You are one of the most musical people I have met in my life": Music industry veterans Jann Arden and Bob Rock sat down with Tom to talk about the recording process, inspiration, and learning techniques from Gene Simmons.

Playwright Jill Daum talked about her new play about her family's struggle with early-onset Alzheimer's after her husband, Spirit of the West lead singer John Mann, was diagnosed with the disease.

"It's just an amazing city to record in": Canadian musician k-os runs through his favourite Vancouver tracks in this special live Block Party, and talks about how it's a city where musicians can come to "just get weird."

You can stream the 2018 Juno Awards at cbcmusic.ca/junos on Sunday, March 25, beginning at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. For more Junos coverage, head here.