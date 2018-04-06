Classified on giving a voice to the 'powerless' through song

When Nova Scotia rapper Classified saw the news that a Newfoundland man was sentenced to five years for the rape of an 11-year-old girl, he decided to focus his anger into a song that would give a voice to victims of abuse. During the writing process, an Indigenous fan asked the rapper if he would consider doing a song for Indigenous girls, particularly how they are mistreated and feel powerless, and he knew exactly what he had to do. The result is "Powerless," his new single that tackles issues of abuse, violence and mistreatment, as well as the effects of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

He released the video this week, which was directed by Andrew Hines, the Nova Scotian behind the Grammy-nominated video for Logic's "1-800-273-8255." It was shot on the Millbrook First Nation, a Mi'kmaq First Nations group, and features a cast almost entirely made up of Indigenous people. All the missing posters in the video are also of real missing women in Canada. You can currently watch the touching video on CBC Music.

Classified talks to Tom Power about why he felt compelled to write "Powerless."

— Produced by Mitch Pollock