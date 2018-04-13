Does Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas residency mark the end of her career?
Our q This panel talks about the stigma attached to Vegas residencies, the latest Fleetwood Mac breakup, and new music from Nicki Minaj.
Listen14:45
Every Friday, q This looks at the biggest new releases and headlines in music news. Today, culture critic Stuart Berman and CBC Music's Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe will tackle Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas residency, the latest Fleetwood Mac breakup and what it means for the band moving forward, and to top it all off, they'll share their thoughts on Nicki Minaj's new song, "Chun-Li."
— Produced by Tyrone Callender
Nicki Minaj, "Chun-Li"
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.