Lauryn Hill announces 20th anniversary Miseducation tour

When the landmark album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was first released in August of 1998, Hill's smart, infectious songs were everywhere — from cafés to stores to radio.

Now Hill is revisiting the album with a North America-wide tour that kicks off July 5 in Virginia and includes stops in Toronto (July 18) and Vancouver (September 14), as well as Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Portland, Los Angeles and more. She is also headlining the Pitchfork Music Festival.

Hill was just 23 years old when she recorded the album, her first solo effort after her split with the Fugees. Recorded almost entirely at Bob Marley's studio in Jamaica, The Miseducation blended rap, soul, reggae and pop, while the lyrics deftly delved into relationships, philosophy and faith.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and sold over 400,000 copies in its first week, making Hill the first female artist to reach that mark. The Miseducation was also nominated for 10 Grammys and won five, setting more records. The album has since sold over 19 million copies worldwide.

Since the album's success, Hill has only performed sporadically — most recently this week at Nina Simone's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale starting today.

Find the full list of tour dates here.