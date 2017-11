Superman first appeared in Action Comics #1 in 1938, with Batman soon following in Detective Comics #27 in 1939. Later joined by Wonder Woman, who first appeared in All Star Comics #8 in 1941, they've proven to be three of the most enduring superheroes in history. With Justice League carrying on that lineage, illustrator Heather Collett takes a look back at the almost 70 years of costume evolution from these iconic heroes.

To see all three superheroes in one large graphic, click here.

(Heather Collett/CBC)