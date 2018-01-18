Most people get into theatre by studying it in school, but Vancouver actor and playwright Patrick Keating came to it from a decidedly different direction — he robbed a bank.

To his professional peers, Keating is known as a veteran Vancouver actor and has appeared in TV shows including The X Files, Da Vinci's Inquest, Highlander, Stargate SG-1, Smallville and others.

But before he found success in acting, he found himself behind bars for 12 years serving three sentences for fraud and armed robbery, crimes fuelled by drug addiction.

For the most part he didn't tell people about his darker past — until two decades later, when he decided to write a play about his experience.

"I was worried about how they would take it," says Keating. "I could be ostracized from the community, so I was scared of that. But in the back of my head I always wanted to put it down on paper."

Now his acclaimed one-man show Inside/Out is one of the top picks at the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival in Vancouver. In it, the veteran Vancouver theatre artist breaks down the events that landed him in Abbotsford's Matsqui Penitentiary, putting a human face on the prison experience.

"I started from the point of trying to figure out, ok, how did I get here? And where did I start from? So it's basically a series of stories from my own experiences — from when I was growing up, when I first went in, what it felt like, and people that I had met inside," he says, then zeroes in on a specific theme.

"I try and make the point that for the most part, people in there are just trying to live their lives, and everybody in there is somebody's father or brother or son."

Keating's own interest in theatre began in prison, when a director named Richard Payne came to Matsqui and taught a group of inmates about acting and stagecraft. The experience had such an impact on Keating that, when he was released in 1991, he went to Simon Fraser University to study theatre and has made a career of it ever since.

One of the key things that drew him, he says, is the ability to step into another character.

"I liked being somebody else," he says, "and also that it's such a tight-knit community. For the most part that's what everybody is searching for, whether it's the Hell's Angels or the theatre community. They're looking for a group that brings them in and has their back. And I found the theatre and the people in it were really open and inviting and welcomed me in."

Since he created the show, Keating has performed it at several locales across Canada, even returning to prison to present Inside/Out at William Head Institution on Vancouver Island.

"The guys were really, really sweet and thankful," says Keating. "Some of them came up to me after and said it was sort of the same position I was at. They said they didn't know theatre at all but they were going to join the group. So that was cool."

Inside/Out is at Performance Works in Vancouver until January 21.