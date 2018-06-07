Podcasts from Space

Skip to Main Content
Join a year-long mars simulation or try your hand in making astronaut food. These podcasts are all about outer space.
How do you even begin to describe Mission to Zyxx? Somehow, this show manages to be both an epic space opera and improv comedy gold. This fictional, fully-improvised podcast follows the intergalactic exploits of Ambassador Pleck Decksetter as he and his crew "discover their heroic destinies and meet weird bug creatures and stuff," as it is so eloquently described in this excerpt. In this particular adventure, Decksetter and his crew find themselves on a mysterious, buggy planet, where they meet a bedazzled, winged princess played by an SNL alumna. It gets weirder (and funnier) from there. That's why it's my pick of the week.

Julian Uzielli, Associate Producer, Podcast Playlist

Podcasts featured this week:

  • The Naked Scientists - Based at Cambridge University's Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), the Naked Scientists are a team of scientists, doctors and communicators whose passion is to help the general public to understand and engage with the worlds of science, technology and medicine. Click here to listen to the full episode.

Join a year-long mars simulation or try your hand in making astronaut food. These podcasts are all about outer space. Featuring: The Habitat, Houston We Have a Podcast, StarTalk Radio, The Kitchen Sisters Present, Double Blind, Mission to Zyxx, The Naked Scientists. 54:16

