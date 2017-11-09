Podcasts about seeking the spotlight

This week, Podcast Playlist brings you stories of people who are in the spotlight, avoiding the spotlight, and chasing the spotlight. (Pixabay)

Lindsay's Pick of the Week

Dope Queens from WNYC Studios might be the funniest podcast in my feed right now. Each episode, Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams are joined by guest comedians in front of a studio audience for this hilarious stand-up and storytelling podcast. The show begins with some glorious banter between Robinson and Williams about whatever is happening in their lives that week. This part of the podcast is gold. Just pure podcast gold. Then, they make room for some stand up or a chat with a guest.

The chemistry between Robinson and Williams is what makes this podcast. Two brilliant, funny women who also seem to be besties IRL makes for some really fun listening. When I'm having a bad day, 2 Dope Queens is my go-to comfort podcast.

Podcasts featured this week:

KCRW's Unfictional — Kenny Tarr didn't want to just prank one daytime tv show. He successfully scammed his way onto numerous shows, posing as transient clown, an adulterous trucker and many more absurd characters. Click here to listen to the full episode.

Love + Radio — We all have secrets we'd rather not share, but sometimes you can't bare keeping them to yourself. Love + Radio set up an anonymous hotline for people to leave their secrets. Click here to listen to the full episode.

Bullet Train — Video platforms like YouTube allow people who feel underrepresented to have their shot in the limelight. Asian-American women talk about how they intend to succeed in these spaces. Click here to listen to the full episode.



Missing Richard Simmons, an interview with Dan Taberski — Host Lindsay Michael recently spoke with Dan Taberski, host of Missing Richard Simmons, a podcast that thrust the now-reclusive celebrity back into the spotlight. They spoke at the Hot Docs Podcast festival in October. Click here to listen to Missing Richard Simmons.



Click here to listen to the full interview:





Listen to the full Canadian broadcast version of Podcast Playlist:

