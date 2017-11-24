Sunday November 26, 2017

Stranger in Your Own Land

It can be tough when you're the odd one out, whether it's because of what you do for a living, where you reside, or simply because of who you are. This week, Piya speaks with people who feel like strangers in their own land, from a rural farmer abandoning animal slaughter to a man whose lifelong Indian status has been stripped away.

