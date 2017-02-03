Sunday February 05, 2017
The amplified awkwardness of being laid off in a small town
Molly Segal heard rumours that layoffs were coming to her workplace in Banff, Alberta.
But she was still shocked when she suddenly found herself with a layoff slip in her hand, being escorted out of the building one Tuesday morning and into a cab.
"I'd lost my job because of restructuring," Segal said. "But the atmosphere made me feel more like I'd done something illicit. I wasn't allowed to clear the stuff out of my old office until the weekend. I wasn't allowed to get a ride home with a colleauge."
All Segal wanted was to get into that cab and leave the job behind her.
In a large city, "I would have driven off into anonymity, burrowed into my own world, and moved on," Segal said.
But in her small community, that wasn't possible.
Awkward run-ins with former colleagues around town became the norm.
"Imagine the anxiety of bumping into an ex at a mutual friend's party," Segal said. "Now imagine feeling like that every time you walked down the street. That's what navigating town felt like in the weeks after the layoff."