The amplified awkwardness of being laid off in a small town

Molly Segal couldn't avoid her former colleagues after being let go from her job in Banff, Alberta. (Molly Segal )

Molly Segal heard rumours that layoffs were coming to her workplace in Banff, Alberta.

But she was still shocked when she suddenly found herself with a layoff slip in her hand, being escorted out of the building one Tuesday morning and into a cab.

"I'd lost my job because of restructuring," Segal said. "But the atmosphere made me feel more like I'd done something illicit. I wasn't allowed to clear the stuff out of my old office until the weekend. I wasn't allowed to get a ride home with a colleauge."

All Segal wanted was to get into that cab and leave the job behind her.

In a large city, "I would have driven off into anonymity, burrowed into my own world, and moved on," Segal said.

But in her small community, that wasn't possible.

Awkward run-ins with former colleagues around town became the norm.

"Imagine the anxiety of bumping into an ex at a mutual friend's party," Segal said. "Now imagine feeling like that every time you walked down the street. That's what navigating town felt like in the weeks after the layoff."