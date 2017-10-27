Sunday October 29, 2017
Can Robots Be Human?
We often talk about technology as a matter of threat versus convenience. But now more than ever, it's encroaching on the things that make us... us. This week, Piya asks: Can robots be human?
stories from this episode
More From CBC Radio
-
Podcast Playlist
From Cosby to Wonder Woman: 6 podcasts about complicated legacies
-
Spark
Never mind Netflix, watch this live stream of a rock instead
-
Now or Never
Ify Chiwetelu's top three Churchill, Manitoba moments
-
As It Happens
Jewish man whose childhood home was seized by Nazis brought to tears by unexpected letter