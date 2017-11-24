'I am very very grateful': Ian Hanomansing thanks the man who gave him his first job

Ian Hanomansing in studio at his first broadcasting job at CKDH in Amherst, N.S. (Ron Bickle)

When Ian Hanomansing answered our Now or Never list, his response to one question caught our attention.

It was: "Who is the one person you need to thank right now?"

Hanomansing told us about his first job at CKDH in Amherst, N.S., and how a man named Geoff De Gannes hired him fresh out of high school at the age of 17.

"His hiring me definitely opened the door, made it possible," said Hanomansing.

Geoff DeGannes gave Ian Hanomansing his first job in 1979. (Ron Bickle)

The co-host of CBC's The National hadn't spoken with De Gannes for almost forty years. The two saw each other briefly two years ago, but Hanomansing regretted not thanking De Gannes directly.

So Now or Never found Hanomansing's first boss on his behalf.

De Gannes, who is now a career counsellor, said he was humbled to hear from Hanomansing. He'd followed his former employee's broadcasting career over the years.

"I was saying to my wife Janice as we were sitting there watching The National — that I should get an email off to you to congratulate you on this latest appointment," said De Gannes.

"It is so deserving and you've worked so hard to get to where you are today."

Ian Hanomansing, co-host of The National, during a November 2017 broadcast. (David Donnelly/CBC)

"With every job I've had in this business, including the one I have now" said Hanomansing, "there's a direct line that goes back to CKDH."

"For somebody like me to walk in the door of a radio station in 1979, looking for a job with my long, unusual last name — not only did you hire me but not once did you suggest I change that last name to something that might be a bit more radio friendly," said Hanomansing. "You deserve to be commended for that."

De Gannes recalled how Hanomansing went by the name Ian Harvey for a short time.

"That lasted two days," quipped Hanomansing.

De Gannes also recalled that Hanomansing was mostly interested in being a DJ at the time.

"I think your first love was probably music. That was quite apparent by the fact that you gravitated towards the record library and had conversations with DJs around the station."

"You kept trying to get me in the news portion of the station," said Hanomansing. "I kept resisting and wanted to be a DJ. And you were right of course."

Ian Hanomansing circa 1980 (CBC)

De Gannes was impressed with Hanomansing's delivery and ability to walk into a news booth and read a news script without seemingly any effort.

"I just want you to know that I am very very grateful," offered Hanomansing. "You gave me an opportunity that you didn't have to. It was essential to where I ended up."

"I'm really happy I've had a chance to thank you belatedly but directly for that."