Saturday January 13, 2018
What's making you sing right now?
Whether you have perfect pitch or are painfully off-key, singing music makes a lot of us feel vulnerable.
But singing can also lead to unexpected joys and life lessons. On this Now or Never, meet people who are singing for some very personal reasons... even if they don't all sound like Celine.
Ify and Trevor crash a restaurant with a pop-up karaoke machine and try to convince strangers to sing. We talk to a star about to make his debut in the hit musical Come From Away, even though he's never taken a voice lesson in his life. And find out what's compelling an Inuit artist to belt out Rhianna songs in Inuktitut.
stories from this episode
