Saturday June 10, 2017
What does reconciliation mean to you?
Reconciliation can be a hot topic, and it's not easy work. It takes sweat, tears, and some creativity. Which is why one Winnipeg teacher brought her teenage students into a sweat lodge for their very first time. This week on Now or Never we're jumping into the action with Canadians who are passionate about moving reconciliation forward in big and small ways.
stories from this episode
