Saturday June 10, 2017

What does reconciliation mean to you?

Winnipeg artist Helene Vosters is sewing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action into 58 Canadian flags.

(Holly Caruk/CBC)

Reconciliation can be a hot topic, and it's not easy work. It takes sweat, tears, and some creativity. Which is why one Winnipeg teacher brought her teenage students into a sweat lodge for their very first time. This week on Now or Never we're jumping into the action with Canadians who are passionate about moving reconciliation forward in big and small ways.
 

